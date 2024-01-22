fbpx
Virgin Plus matches Public Mobile’s $50/60GB 5G offer

The Bell flanker warns the price of the plan could increase during the subscription period

Nida Zafar
Jan 22, 20249:48 AM EST 0 comments

Virgin Plus has rolled out a $50/month 60GB 5G option to match Public Mobile.

The 60GB of data is available at speeds up to 250Mbps. Data at speeds up to 256Kbps is available after.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited international texting from Canada.

The offer is available to new activations only and ends on January 22nd, matching Public Mobile’s end date.

Interestingly, the Bell flanker warns the cost of the plan “may increase during subscription.” With all the outrage around recent price hikes from telecom companies, including Bell, the company appears to be warning customers ahead of time that they might not pay this price point down the road.

More information is available on Virgin’s website.

