Qi2 cases are limiting S Pen functionality on the S24 Ultra

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, boasts a lot of impressive features, including a stunning display, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera system.

It also features S Pen support, allowing you to use a stylus to write, draw, and even control your phone with it. However, as shared by AndroidPolice, if you use a MagSafe-like Qi2 case or accessories with your new S24 Ultra, chances are that you won’t be able to use the S Pen properly.

MagSafe cases are designed to work with the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which uses magnets to align the phone and the charger. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, does not support Qi2, and relies on the older Qi standard. This means that if you use a Qi2 case or accessory with your S24 Ultra, the magnets in it might interfere with the S Pen’s signal.

This can cause the S Pen to glitch, or stop working altogether. AndroidPolice suggests that the problem is not apparent when the case is on the phone, but it becomes evident when you attach an accessory, such as a wallet or a mount, to the case, as seen in the video below.

✅CONFIRMED: The S-Pen ceases to work properly when MagSafe/Qi2 accessories are attached, like wallets, mounts, etc. https://t.co/OYnPMj6oSY pic.twitter.com/lPUD4qTldv — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) January 18, 2024

Removing the accessory seems to fix the issue, but then it defeats the purpose of having a Qi2 case.

Case makers are reportedly working on finding a solution, but it might take some time. In the meantime, you might want to avoid Qi 2cases for your Galaxy S24 Ultra, and opt for other options that do not have magnets.

Via: AndroidPolice