Palworld is already getting a Pokémon mod

Palworld has become one of the biggest games in the world, selling 5 million copies in just three days amid accusations of plagiarism.

Developed by Japan-based Pocketpair, Palworld has reached record highs on Steam, including the third-highest all-time peak in the storefront’s history, with 1.5 million concurrent players at one point. That doesn’t even include players playing the game on Xbox, where it’s available on Xbox Game Pass.

The game is commonly dubbed ‘Pokémon with Guns’ and now has a modding community forming around it. Popular mod website Nexusmods already has a page dedicated to the game.

You can already guess what one of the first mods for a game similar to Pokémon might be. Congratulations: if you guessed a Pokémon mod, you are correct.

From the same mod creator who added Disney characters to Mortal Kombat, comes a mod that will literally add Pokémon to the game. I can’t wait to see what The Pokémon Company and Nintendo think of this.

The mod will be revealed tomorrow by its creator Toasted, who teased the mod on X (formerly twitter).

Palworld already has a Pokemon mod Full video on my YouTube tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X1ohT6mJiT — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 22, 2024

While Palworld is gaining traction with gamers, it is being scrutinized by some. Pocketpair has been accused of using AI to create the game’s Pals (although there has yet to be concrete proof of this) and ripping off Pokémon models.

While the game is facing some scrutiny, gamers are seeing it as a fun crafting survival game. It will be interesting to see how these controversies play out and if The Pokémon Company gets involved on a legal level.

