New on Mubi Canada: February 2024

Including last year's acclaimed Fallen Leaves

Bradly Shankar
Jan 22, 20249:09 PM EST 0 comments
Fallen Leaves

Global movie streaming service Mubi has revealed what’s coming to its catalogue in Canada in February.

Highlights include some new titles in celebration of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day and last year’s acclaimed Fallen Leaves.

February 1st

  • Archangel (Winnipeg’s Guy Maddin)
  • Eve’s Bayou [Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema collection]
  • MLK/FBI [Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema collection]
  • Red Hook Summer [Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema collection]
  • Tales from the Gimli Hospital (Winnipeg’s Guy Maddin)

February 14th

  • Fallen Leaves
  • Lovely & Amazing [In the Mood for Love collection]
  • Paterson

Mubi is available on the web, Android, iOS and smart TVs.

Image credit: B-Plan Distribution

