fbpx
News

Leak-based renders offer the best look at Apple’s rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air yet

This is our best look yet at what the next iPad Air might look like

Patrick O'Rourke
Jan 22, 20245:47 PM EST 0 comments

Thanks to CAD-based renders courtesy of 91Mobiles, we now have a good idea of what Apple’s rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air might look like — and unsurprisingly, it’s not that notable of a departure from the 2022 version of the tablet.

First off, the display is bigger, coming in at 12.9-inches, an increase over the iPad Air (2022)’s 10.9-inch screen. The other notable design difference is the back camera’s pill-shaped design that resembles the iPhone X’s rear camera array. It also features rather substantial bezels, especially when compared to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Those are some big bezels. Image credit: 91mobiles

Rumours indicate Apple plans to sell its next iPad Air in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, similar to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The bigger iPad Air is likely targeting a user that wants a bigger display, but that doesn’t care about higher-end iPad Pro features like ProMotion or a LiDAR scanner.

Apple’s next-generation iPad Air is expected to feature Apple’s M2 chip. The new tablets’ launch is rumoured to be scheduled for March.

Source: 91Mobiles Via: MacRumors 

Related Articles

News

Corning’s Gorilla Armor makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra anti-reflective

News

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite and ‘Crash Detection’ saves two people in B.C.

News

iOS 17.3’s ‘Stolen Device Protection’ now available on iPhone

Deals

Staples Wireless is offering more data on 4G plans from Virgin Plus than provider

Comments