Leak-based renders offer the best look at Apple’s rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air yet

Thanks to CAD-based renders courtesy of 91Mobiles, we now have a good idea of what Apple’s rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air might look like — and unsurprisingly, it’s not that notable of a departure from the 2022 version of the tablet.

First off, the display is bigger, coming in at 12.9-inches, an increase over the iPad Air (2022)’s 10.9-inch screen. The other notable design difference is the back camera’s pill-shaped design that resembles the iPhone X’s rear camera array. It also features rather substantial bezels, especially when compared to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Rumours indicate Apple plans to sell its next iPad Air in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, similar to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The bigger iPad Air is likely targeting a user that wants a bigger display, but that doesn’t care about higher-end iPad Pro features like ProMotion or a LiDAR scanner.

Apple’s next-generation iPad Air is expected to feature Apple’s M2 chip. The new tablets’ launch is rumoured to be scheduled for March.

Source: 91Mobiles Via: MacRumors