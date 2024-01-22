fbpx
Corning’s Gorilla Armor makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra anti-reflective

At the moment, only the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Corning Gorilla Armor

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 22, 20246:24 PM EST 0 comments

Samsung touted the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new ‘Corning Gorilla Armor,’ which it claims is the toughest Gorilla Glass yet.

However, the glass’s durability isn’t its only talking point. The new type of cover glass also reduces reflections and enhances the display quality.

Corning claims that Gorilla Armor reduces reflections by up to 75 percent, which will “enhance display readability” and “minimize screen reflections in almost any environment,” making using your phone outside a lot easier.

According to 9to5Google, the difference is “absolutely noticeable” when using the Galaxy S24 Ultra. MobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley says that he hasn’t noticed that his S24 Ultra is easier to see under direct sunlight (at least not yet).

As seen in the video above, the S24 Ultra’s display looks crisp and clear, with minimal glare and reflections.

It’s worth noting that at the moment, only the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Corning Gorilla Armor. However, it’s very likely that future flagships from other brands, including Google’s next Pixel, will make use of the tougher cover glass.

Image credit: Samsung

Via: 9to5Google

