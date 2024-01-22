Apple’s Vision Pro costs a lot of money to repair

Unsurprisingly, Apple’s price Vision Pro augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset costs a lot of money to get repaired.

According to Apple’s repair and service page for the headset, if the headset’s cover glass cracks, repairing it would cost $799 USD (about $1,077 CAD), with some fixes going all the way up to $2,399 USD (roughly $3,234 CAD) (Via: AppleInisder). With AppleCare+, the repair costs decrease considerably. For example, a damaged class cover costs $299 USD (about $403 CAD) to fix (via AppleInisder), but you’ll also need to shell out the $499 USD (roughly $672 CAD) cost for AppleCare+.

Without AppleCare+, Apple divides Vision Pro repairs into two categories: ‘Cracked cover glass’ and every other type of repair. The repair page mentions that the Vision Pro’s battery costs a fee to replace, unless you have AppleCare+. In this case, you can get a new battery at no additional cost as long as it “holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity.”

Further, it doesn’t seem like the Vision Pro is part of Apple’s recent right-to-repair initiatives yet, making third-party repairs not a great option at launch.

Apple’s Vision Pro is available for pre-order now for $3,500 USD (roughly $4,716 CAD) and releases on February 2nd in the United States. The headset is expected to be released in Canada before the end of 2024.

For more on Apple’s Vision Pro, check out my hands-on impressions of the headset.

Source: Apple Via: AppleInisder