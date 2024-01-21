Are you interested in the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy AI?

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S24 series and its headline feature, Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S24+’s 12GB of RAM and 4,900mAh battery makes it more attractive than previous Samsung Plus devices. And now the S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, a flatter display and a 50-megapixel 5x zoom camera shooter.

While this is all great, what really excites me the most is Galaxy AI.

I just started my review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’ve already encountered moments where I’ve taken advantage of ‘Circle to Search.’ I’ve used it to quickly find an artist’s name, where an influencer purchased their sweater and more.

I’ve also had fun with the Samsung keyboard, which allows you to change the tone of your messages easily. I replied to an email on my phone, and I switched the tone of the conversation to ‘Professional.’ The feature worked flawlessly.

This is only one example of what Galaxy AI can do, but the possibilities are exciting. Let us know in the comments below if you’re interested in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 line and if you have purchased or plan to purchase the S24, S24+ or S24 Ultra.