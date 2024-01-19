Koodo offering some existing customers $65/75GB, $70/120GB plans

Telus flanker Koodo is sending out special offers to existing customers again. This time around, Koodo is texting customers two special 5G plans, a $65/mo 75GB plan and a $70/mo 120GB plan.

MobileSyrup editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke received one such text (see a screenshot below). The message notes that he got the offers because his current plan is a $60/mo 60GB plan.

Both plans include 5G data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text. It’s worth noting that last year, Koodo offered a similar 120GB plan that had Canada-U.S. usage. The plans are only available until February 17th, 2024.

If you received one of these texts from Koodo, you can reply with ‘ADD’ for the $65/mo option or ‘MORE’ for the $70/mo option. You can also head to Koodo’s self-serve portal to add the plans.

Koodo’s current in-market plans don’t have anything comparable to these offers. Currently, Koodo maxes out at a $60/mo 40GB 5G plan.