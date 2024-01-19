fbpx
Google might have plans to launch a green Pixel 8 Pro soon

Patrick O'Rourke
Jan 19, 20244:55 PM EST 0 comments

If the official @madebygoogle X (formerly Twitter) account’s recent post is any indication, Google may launch a green Pixel 8 Pro on Thursday, January 25th.

The binary post, which reads, “Fresh year, fresh drop,’ features the ‘Bay’ Pixel 8 Pro being scribbled with green, hinting that a new colour is likely coming.

Those interested can sign up for more information about the new ‘Minty Fresh’ colour on Google’s website. The website also mentions that street artist @itsaliving will be painting a mural in downtown New York City on January 25th related to whatever Google is cooking up.

In the past, Google has offered green Pixel devices with the Pixel 5, Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7, so it’s not surprising to see the colour return.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently available in ‘Bay,’ ‘Obsidian’ and ‘Porcelain.’

For more on the Pixel 8 Pro, check out Dean Daley’s review from last year.

Source: @madebygoogle

