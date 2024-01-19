In case you forgot, Disney+ Premium is increasing to $149.99

I recently I received an e-mail from Disney+ notifying me about my plan changing to ‘Disney+ Premium.’ This isn’t exactly new, as Disney announced the price hike back in November.

Still, I figured this is a good time to remind MobileSyrup readers that the cost of Disney+ Premium is going up.

The email notified me that the current yearly price of $119.99 will go up to $149.99 as of February 2024. Disney+ Premium includes 4K UHD and HDR video and allows for four concurrent streams with downloads up to 10 devices and up to Dolby Atmos audio and ad-free streaming.

Disney+ offers two lower-priced subscription tiers, including ‘Disney+ Standard’ and ‘Disney+ Standard with Ads.’ Standard and Standard Ads only offer up to 1080p of Full HD with two concurrent streams and up to 5.1 audio. It’s worth noting that you can download videos with Standard, but you can’t with Standard+ Ads.

Disney+ Standard is $11.99 per month and $119.99 per year, while Standard with ads is only available on a $7.99 monthly basis.

Source: Disney