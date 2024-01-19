Developers are already working on Nintendo Switch 2 games, says GDC survey

This news isn’t exactly surprising, but it confirms something many likely already assumed: a lot of video game developers are already working on Switch 2 titles.

According to the GDC 2024 State of the Game Industry report, which surveys over 3,000 works in the video game industry, 18 percent of developers are working on a Switch Project, while 8 percent are developing a title for “Nintendo’s Switch successor.”

Other interesting information pulled from the survey includes that 32 percent of developers are looking forward to Nintendo’s next console.

It’s been close to seven years since Nintendo’s home console-handheld hybrid system was released, and news regarding its successor has appeared several times over the past few months.

Most recently, AI Shark (a reimagining of the classic Game Shark brand), said that it plans to release its next device alongside the next Switch in September. Was AI Shark really just guessing, or does the unlicensed accessory maker have insider information? At this point, we don’t know.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an LCD screen, a more powerful chip and a physical cartridge slot. Rumours surrounding upgraded Joy-Cons have also popped up, alongside speculation that the console might not be backward compatible with Switch titles.

You can find the full Game Developer’s Conference (GDC) report here.