Apple’s Vision Pro won’t feature YouTube or Spotify at launch

At this point, the Vision Pro’s launch app lineup is starting to resemble that of the PlayStation 2.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube and Spotify won’t be available for the Vision Pro at launch, and Google doesn’t have immediate plans to develop an app for the augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) platform.

A YouTube representative told the publication that “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch.”

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Netflix doesn’t plan to release a dedicated app for the Vision Pro and that subscribers will only be able to access the streaming platform through a browser.

iPhone and iPad apps will automatically appear in the Vision Pro’s App Store by default, with developers needing to opt out of making their app available on Apple’s headset. It’s likely app developers are waiting to see if porting their apps to Apple’s $3,500 USD (roughly $4,716 CAD) Vision Pro is worth their time before putting the development effort into porting their platforms.

That said, at launch, Apple’s headset will feature support for Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and more.

The Vision Pro features a pair of 4K displays and a dial on its side that pulls the wearer in and out of the virtual world. Other specs include Apple’s M2 chip and its new R1 chip, which powers its several built-in sensors, microphones and cameras.

The Vision Pro will launch in the U.S. on February 2nd and in Canada by the end of 2024.

Source: Bloomberg Via: Engadget