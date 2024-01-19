Apple reveals $199 USD Travel Case for Vision Pro, other pricey accessories

With the Vision Pro’s February 2nd release drawing closer, Apple has revealed several accessories for the headset, including a $199 USD (roughly $267 CAD) travel case.

Other accessories include an additional Battery Pack for $199 USD, a Belkin Battery Pack Holder for $49.95 USD (roughly $67 CAD) (it looks rather ridiculous), Zeiss Optical Inserts for between $99 USD and $149 USD (roughly $133 — $200 CAD), a Solo Knit Band for $99 USD (about $133 CAD), a Dual Loop Band for $99 USD (approximately $133 CAD), a Light Seal for $199 USD (about $267 CAD) and a Light Seal Cushion for $29 USD (roughly $39 CAD).

Unsurprisingly, most of these accessories are pricey, falling in line with the Vision Pro’s rather expensive $3,500 USD (roughly $4,716 CAD) price — it is an Apple product after all.

In other Vision Pro-related news, Bloomberg recently confirmed that Netflix, YouTube and Spotify apps won’t be available on the headset at launch (and it’s unclear if the platforms will ever get dedicated apps).

The Vision Pro is available to pre-order in the U.S. now and is expected to launch in the U.S. before the end of 2024.

Via: MacRumors