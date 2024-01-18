Xbox’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets 2024 release, first gameplay

During its January 18th Developer_Direct showcase, Xbox finally pulled back the curtain of its mysterious Indiana Jones game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Following a cryptic reveal way back in 2021, the game will be released later this year on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Developed by Wolfenstein maker Machine Games and produced by The Elder Scrolls and Starfield director Todd Howard, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an original story set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Notably, the game is a first-person action-adventure title, not third-person as some might have expected. Machine Games says this choice was made to increase the immersion of embodying Indy while keeping in line with its experience in first-person games.

While Machine’s version of Indy is clearly based on Harrison Ford’s likeness, Troy Baker (The Last of Us) is portraying here. Story-wise, the game follows Indy as he goes on a globe-trotting adventure that takes him to Egypt, the Himalayas and more.

In terms of gameplay, players will be able to use fists, guns and Indy’s whip, as well as stealth takedowns. The perspective will also shift to third-person in certain instances, including when you’re climbing.

More information can be found on the Xbox Wire blog.

Image credit: Xbox/Lucasfilm