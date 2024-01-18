Telus revamps Stream+ bundle with Disney+, Amazon Prime

Telus is revamping its Stream+ bundle with new services and now two tiers, giving customers a choice between a cheaper bundle with ads and a more expensive ad-free bundle.

The change is pretty significant — Stream+ is going from a bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ to one with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Not just Prime Video but a full-fledged Prime membership. The bundle will continue to include Telus’ TV offerings, now listed as ‘Telus Films & Series’ rather than Telus TV+. These include Telus originals, Telus Presents and Storyhive titles.

Additionally, Telus will now offer two Stream+ plans, ‘Basic’ and ‘Premium.’ The Basic plan includes the standard ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+, while the ‘Premium’ version gives you Netflix Premium and Disney+ Premium.

Stream+ Basic costs $20/mo, with Telus noting that getting the equivalent Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime services without the bundle would cost $23.97/mo. Stream+ Premium costs $38/mo compared to $45.97/mo without the bundle.

It’s worth noting that Stream+ previously cost $28/mo, making the new Stream+ simultaneously cheaper and more expensive than before. Additionally, the old Stream+ price didn’t change after Apple TV+ and Discovery+ hiked prices in Canada. At the time of writing, Telus flanker brand Koodo still listed the old version of Stream+ with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ at the $28/mo price.

Additionally, it’s not clear what will happen to existing Stream+ customers. MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for more details.

You can learn more about Stream+ here.