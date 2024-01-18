Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will finally release on Xbox and PC in May

During its January 18th Developer_Direct showcase, Xbox finally confirmed a release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II: May 21st, 2024.

Notably, Hellblade II was first unveiled way back in December 2019 alongside the Xbox Series X, so it’s been a long time coming. It’s developer Ninja Theory’s sequel to its acclaimed 2017 third-person action game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which focused on a dark fantasy story about a young woman with psychosis.

In the Developer_Direct, Ninja Theory also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the game. The team talked about its work with mental health experts to further explore Senua’s psychosis alongside actress Melina Juergens.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will launch exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox