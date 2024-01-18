fbpx
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lets you add a wallpaper to your always-on display

Apple offers this feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro

Patrick O'Rourke
Jan 18, 20242:19 PM EST 0 comments

Borrowing a feature from Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series allows you to set a wallpaper to appear on the smartphones’ always-on display.

If this feature is anything like Apple’s implementation, it likely affects battery life notably. While I left it off with the iPhone 14 Pro, I turned it on with the iPhone 15 Pro, though I opted for a dark background to save at least a bit of battery life. Still, I notice an impact of at least a few hours of lost battery life.

Thankfully, the Galaxy S24 features a power-saving setting that removes the background in photos and only focuses on people or objects. However, there doesn’t seem to be a way to turn off the feature entirely.

On the plus side, Samsung claims the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra’s display consumes less power than their predecessors’ screens, and for the first time, even the entry-level S24 offers a variable refresh rate. Samsung has confirmed that always-on wallpapers aren’t coming to older S series devices and that the feature is exclusive to the Galaxy S24 line due to the devices’ more power-efficient displays.

That said, Samsung says that some S24 features, including Galaxy AI, will make their way to older S series devices at a later date.

For more on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out Dean Daley’s hands-on with the smartphone line.

Via: SamMobile

