Pilot project will bring free, secure internet to low-income communities in Ottawa

A project in partnership with the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) and not-for-profit internet provider National Capital FreeNet (NCF) will bring free internet to low-income communities in Canada’s capital.

CIRA is investing $250,000 over two years to support NCF’s Community Wi-Fi Network pilot. The project will deliver fast and high-quality Wi-Fi to community spaces and two Ottawa Community Housing buildings.

The project focuses on neighbourhoods within Vanier, Overbrook and Sandy Hill. “Residents in these neighbourhoods are more likely to struggle to afford the high costs of internet connectivity and could benefit from hands-on support to improve their digital know-how,” CIRA said in a press release.

NCF will launch the project in the fall.

Aside from financial support, CIRA is also deploying DNS Firewall and Internet Performance Test services to support the project’s network security.

Ottawa Community Housing and Hiboo Networks are also supporting the project. The former is providing its facilities to implement the project. The latter, Ottawa-Gatineau’s first municipally owned fibre optic-based telecom provider, will offer free 1Gbps fibre backhaul connectivity for 18 months.

“This project will make it easier for residents, especially those most affected by the high prices of home internet and cellphone data, to get online for free while out in their neighbourhoods and accessing community services,” Shelley Robinson, NCF’s executive director, said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CIRA