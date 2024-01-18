PlayStation Store discounts nearly 2,000 games in New Year sale

While we’re already nearly three weeks into January, PlayStation is extending the New Year celebrations with a themed sale on the PlayStation Store.

From now until January 31st, the New Year Deals promotion will offer discounts on nearly 2,000 PS4 and PS5 games, including:

The full list of New Year Deals can be found here.

It’s worth noting that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which was released last month, is also 33 percent off ($60.29) until January 25th.

Image credit: Sega