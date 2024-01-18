Microsoft could be a ‘good publisher’ across PS5, Switch, PC and Xbox, says CEO

In the wake of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard finally closing, CEO Satya Nadella says the company would be a “good publisher” across all video game platforms.

In the interview with Bloomberg, Nadella said, “We’ve been at gaming, we love gaming. In fact, Flight Simulator was created before even Windows. But, we were number three, number four. And with Activision, I think we have a chance of being a good publisher — quite frankly — on Sony and Nintendo and PCs and Xbox,” said Nadella. “We are very excited about that acquisition closing and very glad we’ve got it through.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Microsoft discuss the possibility of Xbox titles making their way to competing platforms. Rumours recently circulated that Xbox might have plans to bring Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush to PlayStation and Switch, and few years ago, reports hinted that Microsoft could bring Xbox Game Pass to Nintendo’s Switch, though that didn’t happen and Xbox head Phil Spencer eventually refuted those rumours.

On the other hand, Microsoft-owned games like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online remain multi-platform. That said, the tech giant has kept some titles exclusive to the Xbox and PC, with the most recently notable example being Starfield.

So what does this mean? At the very least, it looks like Microsoft is open to the prospect of some of its titles appearing on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, though it remains unclear what specific games Nadella is alluding to in the Bloomberg interview.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Bloomberg (YouTube) Via: Gamespot