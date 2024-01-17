XP Game Summit returns to Toronto in June

The 2024 XP Game Summit will be held in Toronto from June 13th to 14th.

Organized by XP Gaming, Inc., the two-day event will bring together developers, investors and other industry partners to highlight Canada’s $5.5 billion gaming industry. The XP Game Summit is one of the few gaming events of its size — or, really, any size — in Canada.

This year, the focus will be on developed original Canadian intellectual property (IP) that can then be expanded upon and exported. As XP Gaming notes, Canada is the third-largest producer of games in the world, yet many of the IPs that are made here aren’t actually owned by Canadian companies. Examples include BioWare Edmonton’s Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises (owned by U.S.-based Electronic Arts) and Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series (owned by France-based Ubisoft).

The event will feature panels and discussions from industry members, networking opportunities, games showcases and more. Some of the backers of the show include Ubisoft and AMD.

Specific guests and programming will be announced at a later date, but those interested in attending can take advantage of early bird ticket sales here.

Image credit: XP Gaming

Source: XP Gaming