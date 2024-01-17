Unpacked-revealed ‘Circle to Search’ will also be available on the Pixel 8 series

At its 2024 Galaxy Unpacked keynote, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S24 series with several new AI features.

One of the standout features is ‘Circle to Search,’ which lets users hold down the home button to open a Google Search. From here, users can circle anything on the screen to find search results for it.

The feature works with all apps, and since it works via an overlay, it doesn’t kick you out of the app you were using before triggering it. The technology behind the feature is courtesy of Google, so it would have been very surprising if Circle to Search wasn’t coming to Google’s smartphone.

Google has confirmed that the feature will be available on the Pixel 8 series starting January 31st. That’s also the day when the new Galaxy S24 series will be available to purchase, which means both the S24 and the Pixel 8 series will gain the new feature simultaneously.

It’s currently unclear if and when the feature might make its way to older Samsung and Pixel devices.

Circle to Search is part of a new multi-year partnership between Samsung and Google.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google