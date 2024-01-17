Cybertruck tows a Model Y on a U-Haul trailer, gets about 257km range

Someone is finally putting the Tesla Cybertruck to the test.

YouTube channel ‘VoyageATX‘ has uploaded a new video in which they towed a Model Y and a U-Haul trailer with the Cybertruck.

The test indicated that the Cybertruck has a range of about 257km with a 2,721kg load, via Electrek.

While the video doesn’t mention the load weight, Electrek was able to estimate it by adding the weight of a standard Tesla Model Y and a U-Haul trailer.

The Tesla Cybertruck’s maximum towing capacity is rated at 10,000 lbs (4,535kg).

The test involved driving the Cybertruck for 110 miles (177km) on a mix of highways and city roads. During the trip, the Cybertruck used 83 kWh of energy and averaged 749 Wh per mile while towing. This translates to a range of about 160 miles on a full charge of the 123 kWh battery pack.

However, one factor that could extend the Cybertruck’s towing range is its wheels. Currently, the Cybertruck is only being delivered with 20-inch wheels. However, the electric truck will also be available with 19-inch wheels, which should increase efficiency. Additionally, the owner did not close the tonneau cover of the truck bed, which might have contributed to lesser efficiency as well.

Image credit: VoyageATX

Source: VoyageATX, Via: Electrek