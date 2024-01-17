Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra features flatter display, ditches 10x optical zoom and focuses on AI

At its first Unpacked event of 2024, Samsung revealed the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, S24+ and its high-end flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the devices are similar to their predecessors, there are also a few key differences alongside an emphasis on Samsung’s new Galaxy AI across the entire s24 line. First off, the S24 Ultra now features a 50-megapixel shooter capable of 5x optical and utilizes pixel binning/cropping to snap a 10x optical-like shot (for the last few years, the S series Ultra line has offered 10x optical).

The S24 Ultra’s screen is also flatter than its predecessor’s, making the overall panel look more squared-off and iPhone-like look. Other notable features include 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, One UI 6.1 on Android 4 and IP58 water and dust resistance.

You can find the smartphone’s full specs below.

New Galaxy AI-powered features include functionality like ‘Interpreter’ and ‘Circle to Search.’ With Interpreter, the S24 Ultra can instantly translate speech into several different languages, while Circle to Search lets users hold down the home button, prompting a Google Search overlay that allows you to circle or tap an object on the 24 Ultra’s display to ask additional questions, like the weather or travel plans, depending on the context of the highlighted object.

Pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 ultra launch on January 17th, and the smartphone will be available to purchase starting January 31st. Pricing is as follows:

Galaxy S24 Ultra

256GB – $1,799.99

512GB – $1,959.99

1TB – $2,279.99

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in the following colours: ‘Titanium Gray,’ ‘Titanium Black,’ ‘Titanium Violet’ and ‘Titanium Yellow,’ along with Samsung web-exclusive ‘Titanium Green,’ ‘Titanium Blue’ and ‘Titanium Orange.’

For more on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out Dean Daley’s hands-on with the smartphone. For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

Image credit: Samsung