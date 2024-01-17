Samsung is copying Apple’s Visual Lookup with new Photomoji sticker feature

At its Unpacked flagship event, South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra.

As part of the smartphone line’s new tools, Samsung showed off several messaging features, like Live Translate for messages and the Google Gemini Nano-powered Magic Compose that allows for expressive messaging. Users can type in a message and have Magic Compose re-write it in different styles, including ‘Remix,’ ‘Excited,’ ‘Chill,’ ‘Shakespeare,’ ‘Lyrical,’ ‘Formal,’ or ‘Short.’

However, one of the new messaging features seems to be a direct replica of iOS functionality.

Samsung introduced Photomoji, which replicates what Apple’s Visual Lookup feature does. It allows users to make custom stickers from their photos, likely by long-pressing the subject.

Samsung only showed off the feature briefly at the event, and we’ll likely learn more about it as we test out the S24 series.

Image credit: Samsung