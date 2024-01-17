Samsung claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra features the toughest Gorilla glass screen yet

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a new display technology called “Corning Gorilla Armor.”

Announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event, Samsung showcased its collaboration with Corning to create a more durable screen glass for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung and Corning have worked together for more than 50 years.

Samsung says the new Corning Gorilla Armor is a “state-of-the-art material” and its “toughest Gorilla Glass yet.” To test the new Gorilla Armor, Corning created a lab test dubbed the “Scratch Bot,” which replicates scratches that could happen in real-world everyday use. During this test, the company says the Gorilla Armor “showed no visible scratches” and “demonstrated four times more scratch resistance than competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.”

It also claims that the Corning Gorilla Armor reduces reflections by up to 75 percent, which will “enhance display readability” and “minimize screen reflections in almost any environment.” This could make using your phone outside a lot easier.

All this sounds promising, and I can’t wait to see the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display in action. I’m sure Samsung and Corning’s lofty claims will be put to the test once the smartphone launches.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available for pre-order with a launch date of January 31st. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,799.99. The Galaxy S24+ starts at $1,399.99, and the Galaxy S24 starts at $1,099.99. Follow this link for more information about Canadian pricing and availability.

If you want to see the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in action, check out Dean Daley’s initial hands-on impressions. For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

