Samsung Galaxy S24 series pricing and availability in Canada

Samsung has finally unveiled its Galaxy S24 series. Pre-orders for the new devices start January 17th and the devices will be available for purchase starting January 31st. As usual, Samsung will have the new smartphones available at Samsung Experience Stores, retail partners, and carriers in Canada.

Samsung

As always, let’s start with buying directly from the manufacturer. Here are Samsung’s prices for the Galaxy S24 Series:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

It’s also worth noting which colour options are out there. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Marble Gray,’ ‘Cobalt Violet’ and ‘Amber Yellow,’ along with exclusive options on Samsung’s website, ‘Jade Green,’ ‘Sapphire Blue’ and ‘Sandstone Orange.’

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in the following colours: ‘Titanium Gray,’ ‘Titanium Black,’ ‘Titanium Violet’ and ‘Titanium Yellow,’ along with Samsung web-exclusive ‘Titanium Green,’ ‘Titanium Blue’ and ‘Titanium Orange.’

Pre-order bonus

As in previous years, Samsung is offering to double the storage for free. That means you can get the 512GB S24 Ultra for the price of the 256GB model, or 1TB for the price of the 512GB model. The same applies to the S24 and S24+ as well. This pre-order offer is available until January 30th, 2024 at 11:59pm EST.

Additionally, customers who pre-order or purchase a new S24 series device by February 12th can get a promotional trade-in credit of up to $450 on top of the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone. If they trade in an old Galaxy smartphone in any condition, they can get a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in credit of up to $1,000. The trade-in program is available on Samsung’s website, at Samsung retail locations, and at carriers (the Galaxy trade-in bonus is Samsung-only).

Plus you can save an additional $100 if you took advantage of Samsung’s $100 e-voucher for registering for the Unpacked event.

Carriers

Rogers

Rogers’ pre-order bonus for the Galaxy S24 series closely mirrors Samsung, offering double the storage and trade-in credits to sweeten the deal. According to Rogers’ promotions page, customers who pre-order a Galaxy S24, S24+ or S24 Ultra will get an appropriate discount spread over the 24-month financing period. For example, ordering the 512GB S24 Ultra will net a $160 discount over 23 months, bringing the price in line with the 256GB variant.

As for the trade-in bonus, customers can get a credit of up to $840 when trading in an eligible device. Learn more here.

Galaxy S24 Ultra – $0 down, $52/mo financing (after $24.53/mo bill credit) on Upfront Edge.

Galaxy S24+ – $0 down, $43/mo financing (after $20.61/mo bill credit) on Upfront Edge.

Galaxy S24 – $0 down, $30/mo financing (after $14.23/mo bill credit) on Upfront Edge.

Rogers’ minimum plan option for this phone is a 5G Mobile $55/mo 70GB (after $5/mo auto pay discount), but it’s only available until January 22nd. Aside from the 5G Mobile plans, which end on January 22nd, it has 5G Infinite plans starting at $85/mo for 120GB (after $5/mo auto pay discount), plus you can get another $10/mo discount for 24 months with code ‘INFINITE10.’

Bell

Bell also has the double-storage pre-order bonus available for the Galaxy S24 series. Bell is also offering up to $700 in savings with an eligible trade-in.

Galaxy S24 – $0 down, $29.38/mo financing with Device Return Option (outright price: $1,460).

Galaxy S24+ – $0 down, $41.75/mo financing with Device Return Option (outright price: $1,930).

Galaxy S24 Ultra – $0 down, $50.75/mo financing with Device Return Option (outright price: $2,440).

Bell’s minimum plan option is the ‘Promo 70’ plan for $55/mo with 70GB of data.

Telus

Telus customers who pre-order a Galaxy S24 series device can get double the storage for no extra cost and save up to $830 when trading in an eligible device.

Telus’ minimum plan option is the ‘Unlimited 75 5G+’ plan, which is $90/mo for 75GB of data. Customers can get a $15/mo bill credit for 24 months with the plan. The offer is listed as ending January 22nd.

