What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late January, early February

Atlus' highly anticipated Persona 3 Reload remake is coming to Game Pass on day one

Bradly Shankar
Jan 16, 202412:34 PM EST 0 comments
Persona 3 Reload

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the second half of January. The company has also teased a couple of games coming in early February.

Highlights include the Persona 3 Reload remake, Palworld and F1 2023. Read on for the full list:

  • Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 16th
  • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 18th [day one release]
  • F1 23 (Console and PC) — January 18th [EA Play]
  • Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC) – January 19th [day one release]
  • Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 25th [day one release]
  • Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC) — January 30th
  • Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 2nd [day one release]
  • Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 6th

Additionally, Hitman: The World of Assassination (includes the modern Hitman trilogy) will leave Game Pass on January 31st. As always, subscribers can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them after they’re removed from the catalogue.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Another membership, Game Pass Core, costs $11.99/month and includes access to over 25 games.

Image credit: Atlus

Source: Xbox

