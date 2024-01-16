Scammers are trying to exploit Apple fans with a fake crypto X

Scammers on X (formerly Twitter) are trying to fraud unsuspecting users with a non-existent ‘Apple Coin.’

Apple Coin, as the name suggests, is a cryptocurrency that doesn’t exist, and scammers are trying to market it in such a way that could make less tech-savvy people believe that it actually exists (via 9to5Mac).

First time I’ve been tempted by crypto. A coin backed by the full faith and credit of Apple seems like a can’t lose proposition. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aJ9Pksf2Fq — modest proposal (@modestproposal1) January 16, 2024

The scam’s accompanying poster features an image of a coin with the Apple logo on it. The coin looks similar to an AirTag, which might also contribute to fooling some people.

Heading to the Apple Coin link and connecting your wallet would likely drain it. If not, once you convert your money to the ‘Apple Coin,’ you’ll likely never be able to convert back.

This may seem like an unsophisticated scam, and admittedly it is. However, the scammers don’t need to fool a large number of people with it. Only a few unsuspecting victims can make bank for these scammers.

Back in September 2022, during Apple’s ‘Far Out’ fall hardware event, a fake Apple Crypto scam stream garnered over 70,000 viewers. The scammers used the excitement of Apple’s potential AR/VR headset release (which we now know as the Vision Pro) to promote an “Apple Event Live. CEO of Apple Tim Cook: Apple & Metaverse in 2022,” stream, with links to crypto scams.

Via: 9to5Mac