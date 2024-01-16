fbpx
News

Telus now supports eSIM Carrier Activation for iPhone

Telus customers can now go with eSIM when buying a new iPhone or when they bring their compatible iPhone to Telus

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 16, 20244:03 PM EST 0 comments
Telus logo

Telus announced that it and flanker brand Koodo now support online and in-store eSIM Carrier Activation for iPhone.

The feature is available to Telus and Koodo customers with a compatible iPhone running iOS 17.2 or later. In an email sent to MobileSyrup, Telus highlighted two ways that customers can take advantage of the feature.

First, customers who buy a new iPhone from Telus can select eSIM at checkout. Telus says it will digitally send an eSIM to the iPhone during the initial setup, avoiding the need for physical vouchers.

The second way is that customers can bring their existing, compatible iPhone and “instantly” activate an eSIM on a new line “within minutes.” Telus requires customers to enter the EID of their device to do this.

Telus notes that Koodo customers can take advantage of eSIM Carrier Activation at retail locations but didn’t mention if they could do so online. MobileSyrup has reached out for clarification.

This is the latest eSIM addition that Telus has made. Back in November, the carrier launched an online eSIM management tool that allowed customers to transfer their number to a new eSIM, convert a physical SIM to eSIM, and more.

Customers can learn more about Telus’ eSIM support here.

Related Articles

News

Federal government investment to build 56 EV chargers in Halifax

News

Apple patents new ‘underwater user interface’ for iPhone featuring giant fish

Business

Funding from federal government and Province of B.C. to bring high-speed internet to 140 homes

News

Samsung offering $100 e-Voucher for Galaxy S24 series

Comments