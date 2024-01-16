Square Enix’s Splatoon-like Foamstars launches next month on PlayStation Plus

Square Enix’s multiplayer shooter game Foamstars will be available through PlayStation Plus when it launches on February 6th.

On the PlayStation Blog, Square Enix confirmed that all PlayStation Plus subscribers can snag the PS4 and PS5 game at no additional cost from February 6th to March 4th. This will be part of the Monthly Games lineup, so it will be available to those subscribed to PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium.

Unveiled last year, Foamstars is a 4v4 shooter in which players coat the terrain in foam to slide around and blast one another. In many ways, it’s similar to Nintendo’s ink-based shooter, Splatoon, but it places less emphasis on how much of the map each team has coated and more on working together to leverage each character’s unique abilities to wipe out your opponents.

Besides this Team Deathmatch-style game type, Foamstars will have other modes, including Rubber Duck Party (race to the centre of the stage to climb aboard the eponymous toy), Mission Mode (take on computer-controlled enemies alone or with friends) and the co-op-focused Squad Mission (face waves of enemies).

We previewed Foamstars at last year’s Summer Game Fest and came away pretty impressed. Foamstars isn’t the only notable Square Enix title coming to PlayStation next month. On February 29th, the company will release Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the highly anticipated PS5 sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Source: Square Enix