Public Mobile’s $34/50GB 5G holiday plan makes its way to Québec

Public Mobile has brought some of its Boxing Week plans to Québec after removing them from the rest of Canada.

The most notable is the $34/50GB 5G plan, which several carriers offered during the holiday period. The offer is available for a limited time for new activations.

Freedom Mobile remains the only provider with live Boxing Week offers at this time, including the $34/50GB 5G option. Freedom’s plan includes coverage in Canada and the U.S.

Public Mobile removed the plan for the rest of Canada last week.

Another Boxing Week deal available to Québec residents is the $24/4GB 4G option. This plan option remains available to the rest of Canada as well.

Other Public Mobile plans in Québec include:

$40/30GB 5G

$45/50GB 5G ($40/month for a 90-day subscription)

$50/60GB 5G

$29/20GB 4G

$34/10GB 4G

The options are in addition to recent price changes Public Mobile made to plans outside of Québec. This includes offering its 60GB Canada/U.S. plan for $55/month on a 90-day subscription.

Via: iPhone in Canada