Deals

Public Mobile debuts $50/60GB 5G option

The offer ends on January 22nd

Nida Zafar
Jan 16, 202412:29 PM EST 0 comments

Public Mobile has launched a $50/60GB 5G plan option.

The 60GB data allotment offers speed up to 250Mbps. After this amount is exhausted, unlimited data is available at a maximum speed of 512Kbps.

Public Mobile’s Canada only 5G plans as of January 16th.

The plan also comes with unlimited Canada-wide minutes, messaging, international text and picture messaging.

Public Mobile’s website states the plan is available until January 22nd.

The plan is definitely better than Public Mobile’s two other 5G Canada-only options that were introduced post-Boxing Week. Customers can access a $45/month 20GB plan ($40/month for a 90-day subscription) or a $55/month 30GB plan ($50/month for a 90-day subscription).

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.

