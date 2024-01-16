fbpx
Moto G Play 2024 launches with headphone jack and 5,000mAh battery

Motorola's mid-range smartphone gets a refresh

Dean Daley
Jan 16, 20249:00 AM EST 1 comment

Motorola has announced its latest G-series smartphone, the Moto G Play 2024.

The Moto G Play 2024 features a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Further, the handset comes in a matte finish in a ‘Sapphire Blue’ colour variant. It sports a fast-focusing 50-megapixel primary shooter with Quad Pixel technology and auto-focusing while using ‘Night Vision.’

It also features a 5,000mAh battery, Android 13, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage with up to 1TB and a microSD card, alongside a water-repellent design but doesn’t have an official IP rating. Finally, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more.

The Moto G Play is coming to Canada on January 26th and will be available at select carriers and retailers. Prices vary by carrier. MobileSyrup has reached out to Motorola for more information regarding pricing and will update this story accordingly.

Image Credit: Motorola 

