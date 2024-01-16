Google changes Chrome’s incognito warning text following lawsuit

Google pushed an update to Chrome that subtly changes the text describing how the browser’s incognito mode works. The change comes after Google agreed to settle a lawsuit over it illegally tracking incognito users.

MSPowerUser first spotted the updated incognito text, which appeared in a pre-release Canary build of Chrome version 122.0.6251.0. See the updated text below (we bolded what’s new):

“Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved. Learn more”

For comparison, here’s the incognito text that the current stable release of Chrome shows:

“Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved. Learn more”

Google doesn’t appear to have changed the bullet points that appear beneath the incognito text. Those bullet points still list that Chrome won’t save browsing history, cookies and site date, or information entered into forms. Additionally, the bullet points highlight that websites people visit, employers or schools, and internet service providers (ISPs) might still see people’s web activity.

As The Verge points out, Google’s change to the incognito text is notable given the company tried to use the text as evidence it informed users that tracking can still happen in incognito mode. However, that argument didn’t convince Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who denied Google’s request for summary judgment in August 2023.

In late December, we learned that Google agreed to settle the incognito lawsuit for a reported $5 billion USD (about $6.6 billion CAD), though the settlement details aren’t public yet. The settlement will be presented to the court for approval in February.

Source: MSPowerUser Via: The Verge