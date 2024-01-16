Funding from federal government and Province of B.C. to bring high-speed internet to 140 homes

CityWest is receiving $600,000 for two high-speed internet projects from the governments of Canada and B.C.

The investment will benefit 140 households in the communities of sḵelhp (formerly Saltery Bay) and Lund.

“CityWest specializes in serving rural and remote communities, and we’re thrilled to bring improved internet services to even more communities in the qathet Regional District,” Stefan Woloszyn, the CEO of CityWest, said in a press release. “These last-mile projects are crucial to ensure that all British Columbians have access to internet connectivity, allowing them to participate in the digital world.”

The funding comes from a March 2022 partnership that saw the two governments invest $830 million to bring high-speed internet access to rural, remote and Indigenous communities throughout B.C. Funding from the partnership has gone towards several other projects as well, including $2.6 million to Trout Lake BC Internet Society and the Village of Granisle.

The federal government is working to bring high-speed internet access to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030. This is the first internet funding announcement for 2024.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada