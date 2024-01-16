Select Fitbit devices are up to 24 percent off

Now that we are two weeks into 2024, Fitbit is coming in strong with a decent discounts on some of its heath and fitness trackers. The savings are upwards of 24 percent off.
https://amzn.to/41XafK9
Check out these deals below:
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $268 (save 18%)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $169 (save 23%)
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $198 (save 23%)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 for $98 (save 24%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.