Select Fitbit devices are up to 24 percent off

Ian Hardy
Jan 16, 20246:58 AM EST 0 comments

Now that we are two weeks into 2024, Fitbit is coming in strong with a decent discounts on some of its heath and fitness trackers. The savings are upwards of 24 percent off.
Check out these deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

