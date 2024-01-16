fbpx
Select Fitbit devices are up to 24 percent off

Ian Hardy
Jan 16, 20246:58 AM EST 0 comments

Now that we are two weeks into 2024, Fitbit is coming in strong with decent discounts on some of its health and fitness trackers. The savings are upwards of 24 percent off.

Check out these deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

