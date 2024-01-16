Select Fitbit devices are up to 24 percent off

Now that we are two weeks into 2024, Fitbit is coming in strong with decent discounts on some of its health and fitness trackers. The savings are upwards of 24 percent off.
Check out these deals below:
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $268 (save 18%)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $169 (save 23%)
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $198 (save 23%)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 for $98 (save 24%)
Source: Amazon Canada
