Bell offered the fastest mobile and fixed broadband services in Q4: Ookla

Bell was the fastest mobile operator in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index Market Analysis.

The national provider had a median download speed of 121.33Mbps. In comparison, Telus had a speed of 115.02Mbps, and Rogers had 105.87Mbps.

The results flip when examining upload speeds. Ookla’s analysis revealed Rogers has the fastest median upload speed at 15.10Mbps in Q4. Telus held second place with a median upload speed of 11.96Mbps. While Bell wasn’t far behind Telus, its speed of 11.80Mbps trailed in front of Rogers.

Rogers also had the highest consistency score. The metric measures the quality of a network and is based on data samples that meet the minimum threshold for download and upload speeds. For mobile, the minimum is 5Mbps for download and 1Mbps for upload. The analysis shows 88.2 percent of Rogers’ results met this threshold for consistent service. Telus had a consistency rate of 87.1 percent, and Bell had 85.7 percent.

When examining 5G performance on its own, Ookla found Bell had the fastest 5G median download speed at 194.23Mbps. Telus had a median download speed of 174.45Mbps, and Rogers had 136.39Mbps.

Device, manufacturer, and chipset results

Apple devices offered the fastest median download speeds in Canada in Q4. The manufacturer has a median download speed of 103.20Mbps. Google had 91.11Mbps and Samsung 86.68Mbps. Google devices offered the fastest median upload speed.

Among Apple’s devices, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offered the fastest median download speed in Canada at 164.84Mbps.

The Snapdragon X70 5G had the fastest performance in Q4, with a median download speed of 155.39Mbps. All five of the chipsets in Ookla’s analysis come from Qualcomm.

Fixed broadband

Ookla’s analysis lists Bell Pure Fibre as the fastest fixed broadband provider among the six top providers in Canada.

The company had a median download speed of 307.77Mbps. Rogers had a median download speed of 270.08Mbps, while Telus PureFibre had 255.88Mbps. SpaceX’s Starlink has the lowest median download speed among top providers, with 73.65Mbps.

Bell’s Pure Fibre was also the fastest provider for upload speeds, with a median speed of 264.97Mbps. Telus PureFibre ranked second with 215.80Mbps, and Rogers a distant third with 49.44Mbps. Starlink offered the slowest upload speeds among top providers at 10.09Mbps.

Bell also ranked first when examining video experience. The category is made up of five components and each provider is scored on a scale of 0 to 100. Bell had a score of 87.90. Telus was close behind with a score of 86.74, and Vidéotron scored 85.66.

The full analysis is available on Ookla’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock