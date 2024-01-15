Ubisoft+ rebrands alongside lower-cost PC membership option

Ubisoft has announced some changes to its Ubisoft+ game streaming service.

To start, the platform’s previous membership options, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access and PC Access, have been rebranded as Ubisoft+ Premium. For $19.99/month, subscribers will get access to day-one new Ubisoft releases and early access for select titles (including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown), a catalogue of over 100 PC games, premium editions of titles, discounts and more. Additionally, a smaller games library is offered on Amazon Luna (via streaming) and Xbox consoles.

Additionally, Ubisoft has added a new lower-cost PC membership tier called Ubisoft+ Classics. For $9.99/month, subscribers can play over 50 older titles from the Ubisoft catalogue, Far Cry 6, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Child of Light and Watch Dogs 2.

It should be noted that Classics is already offered on PlayStation consoles to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers at no additional cost.

In a blog post detailing the changes, Ubisoft also revealed some data about the service’s userbase to date. While it didn’t confirm how many people are subscribed, it says it’s “seen millions of players” since launch and over 600 million total hours of play. The company adds that it’s “above projection in terms of subscribers joining the program” and that it reached “the highest month since launch in terms of monthly active users.”

Additionally, Ubisoft said it has no update yet on when Activision Blizzard games will come to Ubisoft+, promising instead to share more “later.” For now, the company says it’s “working on the offering right now to make sure it’s the best possible experience for our subscribers.”

To get regulatory approval for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft signed a licensing deal with Ubisoft last year with the French gaming giant. Under this 15-year agreement, Ubisoft has worldwide control over where Activision Blizzard games are made available for streaming, and this includes bringing them to its own Ubisoft+ service. (Activision Blizzard games will still be able to be downloaded via Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC; this deal only pertains to cloud-based versions.)

In the meantime, Ubisoft is looking ahead to several 2024 releases. First, there’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is now available in early access to Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers and Digital Deluxe Edition owners and launching for everyone on January 18th. Other 2024 Ubisoft titles include Skull & Bones (February 16th), Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence on mobile (early 2024) and Star Wars Outlaws (TBA 2024). The company also has multiple Assassin’s Creed games in development without official release windows.

