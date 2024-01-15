Tesla announces five future Canadian Supercharger locations

Tesla announced has a series of new Supercharger locations coming to Canada and other regions.

The new locations come from the results of Tesla’s Fall 2023 Supercharger location voting (and the Winter 2024 location voting is open now; more on that below). Locations with the most votes are chosen for future Supercharger installations.

The Tesla Charging X/Twitter account shared the Fall 2023 results, which include five new Canadian Supercharger locations:

Montebello, Quebec

St. John’s, Newfoundland

Baie-Comeau, Quebec

Renfrew, Ontario

Aulds Cove, Nova Scotia

Additionally, Tesla Charging shared winners in Europe and Asia-Pacific, including sites in Romania, Hungary, South Korea, Japan and Australia. Four bonus sites were announced as well, including two locations in the U.S., one in the U.K. and one in Italy. Check out all the sites here.

As mentioned above, Tesla’s Winter 2024 Supercharger voting is open now. People with a Tesla account get five votes every three months, which they can use to pick their favourite locations for Superchargers. The locations with the most votes are selected to become Supercharger sites.

Back in 2023, National Resources Canada revealed Tesla would open a portion of its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles, with a total of 750 Superchargers being available to non-Tesla drivers by the end of 2025.

