Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series could see seven years of support

With just days left until Samsung’s big Unpacked event on January 17th, leaks show Samsung could announce seven years of software support for their upcoming Galaxy S24 series of phones.

According to Android Headlines, who first leaked the news, Samsung could commit to updating the Galaxy S24, Galaxy s24+ and Galaxy 24 Ultra for seven years. That would be until 2031, in case you were wondering. While it’s currently unclear what this support would include, presumably, it would mean security updates, feature updates, and Android OS updates.

While this is just a leak, Samsung’s potential move here does make sense. Just last year, Google announced the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro would receive seven years of updates, which include OS upgrades, security updates and feature updates. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Series, which came out in February of 2023, offered four years of One UI upgrades and five years of security updates.

If Samsung follows through and does what Google did last year with the Pixel 8 series, this would be a big win for consumers. Having both Google and Samsung offering seven years of update support could encourage more Android manufacturers to follow suit and extend device support for new phones.

However, all will be revealed soon, as Samsung unveils its new S series smartphones this week at its upcoming Unpacked keynote set for January 17th at 1pm ET/10am PT, in San Jose, California. For what to expect at the event, follow this link.

Source: Android Headlines Via: Android Police