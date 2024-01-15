iPhone 16 Pro series will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s latest X75 5G modem

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will reportedly be the first smartphones to support a new 5G Advanced standard, thanks to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X75 modem (via MacRumors).

The news comes via a research note from investment firm Haitong International Securities, as shared by technology analyst Jeff Pu. According to Pu, only the Pro series iPhone 16 devices will feature the new modem, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will stick with the Snapdragon X70 that debuted in the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

The Snapdragon X75 modem was first announced in February last year at MWC Barcelona. The modem can reportedly achieve the world’s fastest 5G downlink with sub-6GHz bands. It also has increased network capacity and improved spectrum efficiency when compared to its predecessor.

MacRumors suggests that Apple will likely tout 5G Advanced as a key selling point for the iPhone 16 Pro models, similar to how it promoted LTE Advanced on the iPhone 6s in 2015. However, the availability and coverage of 5G Advanced networks may vary depending on the region and carrier.

Apple will reveal its iPhone 16 series sometime in September this year. We’ll likely learn more about its chips and modems as we approach the eventual release.

Image credit: Qualcomm

Via: MacRumors