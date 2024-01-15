First look at the OnePlus 12 and 12R (it’s finally coming to Canada)

OnePlus is releasing two phones in Canada this year — the top-end OnePlus 12 and the more standard OnePlus 12R.

As of January 15th, we’re only able to share pictures of the phones turned off and some specs. Review impressions will follow later in January for the OnePlus 12 and early February for the OnePlus 12R.

Notably, the two phones look quite similar, but only the larger OnePlus 12 features the Hasselblad partnership as you can see on the camera lenses. That said, both phones have three lenses to offer versatile shooting options.

The OnePlus 12 features a 50-megapixel main camera that uses a Sony LYT-808 sensor that utilizes stacking technology to get more colour and light into each pixel. It’s similar to the sensor found in the OnePlus Open, so it promises to snap great images. Also like the Open, the zoom lens is a 64-megapixel 3x periscope. Finally, it features a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor as well.

The 12R camera is more in line with the 10T, with its included main lens (50-megapixels), ultrawide (8-megapixels), and a macro sensor instead of a zoom lens. As you can see, the OnePlus 12R has a glossy back with either blue or black colour options, while the OnePlus 12 features a matte rear. The more expensive phone comes in ‘Green’ or ‘Black,’ but only the Green option has this subtle camo pattern.

What’s most notable about these phones is they mark another shift in OnePlus’ strategy. Like the OnePlus 9 series (OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro), the China-based company is launching two phones. With the OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus only launched the 10 Pro at the start of the year and then followed it up with the 10T in the summer. Then last year, there was only a OnePlus 11 in Canada, with the OnePlus Open foldable following in the fall.

This year, OnePlus is introducing its ‘R’ branding to North America. In other parts of the world, the R-series sold as a more value-oriented flagship, much like the ‘T’ series we used to get here.

I’ll have more on the OnePlus 12 and 12R in the coming weeks.