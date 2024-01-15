Apple’s Vision Pro will reportedly launch without pivotal virtual keyboard feature

Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch on February 2nd in the United States.

We already know that the headset will likely sell out soon after release, as the Cupertino-based tech giant only aims to produce 60,000 and 80,000 Vision Pro units for launch.

Now, we’re learning about another limitation of the upcoming headset. As shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro won’t feature the virtual keyboard feature at release.

During the product’s demo, Apple showed off the virtual keyboard feature along with multiple floating screens, which was supposed to make the headset feel like a virtual computer, capable of replacing your laptop or desktop.

The feature will be available via a software update at a future date but not on launch day. “The Vision Pro virtual keyboard is a complete write-off at least in 1.0,” wrote Gurman.

The Vision Pro virtual keyboard is a complete write-off at least in 1.0. You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type. There is no magical in-air typing. You can also look at a character and pinch. You’ll want a Bluetooth keyboard. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 12, 2024

“You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type,” said Gurman. “There is no magical in-air typing.”

Even without the virtual keyboard, the Vision Pro is still a cool gadget that will likely sell out soon after launch. However, the lack of a virtual keyboard on day one will likely diminish its appeal for some users.

The Vision Pro will be released on February 2nd for $3,499 USD (about $4,685 CAD). It will likely be available in Canada sometime later this year.

Source: @markgurman Via: DigitalTrends