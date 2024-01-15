iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will reportedly feature 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E support

Despite being months away from release, analysts are already making predictions about Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus line.

According to technology analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), an often-reliable source of Apple-related reports, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature 8GB of RAM (an increase from the 6GB featured in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus) to improve the multi-tasking performance on the lower-end smartphones.

With the iPhone 15 series, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature 8GB of RAM.

Pu also expects the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to feature Wi-Fi 6E support, allowing the smartphones to work with 6GHz routers that offer faster wireless internet speeds and less signal interference. Right now, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple’s iPhone 16 line is expected to release this coming fall. Other iPhone 16/iPhone 16 Plus rumours include the possibility of the smartphones featuring a unified camera bump similar to the iPhone X’s and a capacitive capture button located just under the power button.

Source: MacRumors