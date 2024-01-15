Apple AirTag 4-Pack bundle now on sale for 19 percent off

The benefits of Apple’s Bluetooth-tracking AirTag have been well documented, offering users an affordable way to keep their valuables safe. Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of AirTags at a discounted price, which puts the money back in your pocket.

The deal saves you $26 off the 4-pack and here is the deal:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.