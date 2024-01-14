Telecom news roundup: discussing mobile price hikes at the federal level [Jan. 6-12]

Price hikes from Canada’s leading telecom companies caught the attention of some politicians this week. More details on their calls for change, along with a roundup of other telecom news from the past week, are outlined below.

Some MPs called the Industry committee to hold an emergency meeting to discuss price hikes from telecom providers. But the two-hour discussion didn’t result in any action.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the federal department responsible for telecommunications, said Canadians could deal with mobile price hikes by switching plans.

Starlink’s Standard Kit is now available at some Costco locations in B.C. However, the product is listed at a higher price point than when it first appeared in Costco stores in Ontario.

Cogeco won’t be rolling out mobile services anytime soon, the company’s CEO Philippe Jetté told financial analysts this week.

SpaceX sends first texts through Starlink’s Direct to Cell satellites.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is warning Canadians about a new phishing scam involving fraudsters pretending to be from Fido.

The end of Boxing Week deals

Telus, Rogers and Bell ended their Boxing Week deals earlier this week.

The flankers followed soon after, with Fido rolling out $59/30GB and $49/20GB plan options.

At the time of writing, Freedom Mobile is still offering Boxing Week deals, including a $34/50GB 5G plan that other carriers previously matched.

Image credit: Shutterstock