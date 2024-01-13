Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [Jan. 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Criminal Record [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 10th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 1 hour)

After receiving an anonymous phone call, a seasoned detective clashes with a rookie on an old murder case.

Criminal Record was created by Paul Rutman (Indian Summers) and stars Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) and Stephen Campbell Moore (War of the Worlds).

Stream Criminal Record here.

Killers of the Flower Moon [Apple Original]

Original theatrical release date: October 20th, 2023

Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 12th, 2024

Genre: Western, crime drama

Runtime: 3 hours, 26 minutes

Based on David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon explores a string of murders in the Osage community in 1920s Oklahoma.

Killers of the Flower Moon was co-written and directed by Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas) and stars Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Robert De Niro (Raging Bull) and Lily Gladstone (Billions). It’s worth noting that Anzac, Alberta’s Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves) and Toronto’s Brendan Fraser (The Whale) co-star, while the music was composed by the late Toronto-born musician and frequent Scorsese collaborator Robbie Robertson (The Wolf of Wall Street).

Stream Killers of the Flower Moon here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $12.99/month in Canada and is also included with Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Crave

True Detective: Night Country

Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 14th, 2024 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

As a long winter night hits Ennis, Alaska, two detectives must investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men who operate an arctic research station.

The latest season in Nic Pizzolato’s True Detective anthology series, Night Country was directed by Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) and stars Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs), professional boxer Kali Reis, Finn Bennett (The Nevers) and Fiona Shaw (Andor).

Stream True Detective: Night Country here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Echo [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: January 9th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Action, drama, superhero

Runtime: Five episodes (37 to 51 minutes each)

To escape the Kingpin’s ruthless criminal empire, Maya Lopez must return home to confront her family and legacy.

A spin-off of Hawkeye, Echo was created by Marion Dayre (Better Call Saul) and stars Alaqua Cox (Hawkeye), Chaske Spencer (Blindspot), Anzac, Alberta’s Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), Six Nations Reserve, Ohsweken, Ontario’s Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves), Kahnawake, Quebec’s Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Edmonton’s Cody Lightning (Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil).

It’s worth noting that on top of the predominantly Indigenous cast, both star Alaqua Cox and the character of Maya Lopez are deaf amputees, marking the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second disabled superhero after Lauren Ridloff’s deaf heroine Makkari in Eternals.

This is also Marvel’s first TV-MA series, so you’ll want to put on parental controls if you don’t want your children seeing the higher level of violence in Echo.

Stream Echo here.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Lift [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 12th, 2024

Genre: Action

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

A professional thief and his crew attempt to steal $500 million in from an airborne plane.

Lift was directed by F. Gary Gray (Fate of the Furious) and stars Kevin Hart (Jumanji series), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Billy Magnussen (Made for Love), Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil), Sam Worthington (Avatar series) and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist).

Sonic Prime (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 11th, 2024

Genre: Animated, family, video game adaptation

Runtime: Seven episodes (23 to 27 minutes each)

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create his own world, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to save the Shatterverse. Based on Sega’s popular Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, Sonic Prime was co-produced by Vancouver’s WildBrain (The Snoopy Show) and features the voices of Toronto’s Deven Mack (Ninjago) and Vancouver’s Ashleigh Ball (Barbie series) and Brian Drummond (Dragon Ball Z).

Stream Sonic Prime here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and TV shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

Dumb Money

Original theatrical release date: September 15th, 2023

Canada release date: January 13th, 2024

Genre: Biographical comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A lower-middle-class financial analyst spearheads an online community to get rich by investing in GameStop.

Based on Ben Mezrich’s 2021 non-fiction book The Antisocial Network, Dumb Money was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and features an ensemble cast that includes Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), America Ferrera (Barbie), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (Superbad) and Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya).

Stream Dumb Money here. For more on Dumb Money, check out our interviews with writers and executive producers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Role Play [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: January 12th, 2024

Genre: Action-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

When her secret life as an assassin is exposed, Emma must protect her husband Dave and their two kids.

Role Play was directed by Thomas Vincent (Mr. Bob) and stars Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), David Oyelowo (Selma), Bill Nighy (Love, Actually) and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator).

Stream Role Play here.

A Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Marvel Studios